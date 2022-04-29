Apr 29, 2022 / 01:00AM GMT
Presentation
Apr 29, 2022 / 01:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Craig Sainsbury
- IR
* Simon Kidston
Genex Power Ltd. - Non-Executive Director
* James Harding
Genex Power Ltd. - CEO
* Craig Francis
Genex Power Ltd. - CFO
=====================
Operator
Good morning, everybody, and welcome to Genex Power's Q3 investor update. I'm Craig Sainsbury who helps Genex with their Investor Relations. Today, we've got Simon Kidston who is a director of Genex; James Harding who is the CEO; and Craig Francis, who's CEO (sic -- "CFO"), to talk you through their Q3 results. So, with that, before I hand over to Simon (Operator Instructions) So Simon, with that, I'll hand over to you.
Simon Kidston - Genex Power Ltd. - Non-Executive Director
Thank you very much, Craig, and good morning, everyone. It's a pleasure here to present what I think has been a really strong quarterly result. And in a moment, James Harding will step through the
Q3 2022 Genex Power Ltd Activities Report Presentation Transcript
Apr 29, 2022 / 01:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...