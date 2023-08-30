Full Year 2023 Genex Power Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 30, 2023 / 01:00AM GMT
Unidentified Company Representative
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Genex Powers FY23 Investor Webinar. My name is Saskia. I'm part of the Investor Relations team, and I will be hosting this call. With me today is Genex CEO, James Hardie; and CFO, Craig Francis. (Operator Instructions) This call is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to James.
James Hardie - Genex Power Limited - CEO
Thank you, Saskia, and good morning, everybody. Thank you very much for taking the time to join our webinar this morning to talk about our results for the last financial year. Been another very good year for Genex, albeit a very busy one dealing with an issue at the Kidston pumped hydro project, the water ingress. But we've dealt with that extremely well.
I'm very proud of the team and how they responded to that, and that's now very much in the past. So we're really cracking on with that project. We've energized the Bouldercombe battery project, which we'll talk about. And yeah, the team's really been working hard to deliver the pipeline of projects. So lots
