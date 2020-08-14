Aug 14, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Marek Dietel - Gielda Papierow Wartosciowych w Warszawie SA - President of the Management Board



Thank you very much, [Pablo]. Here is Marek Dietel. I hope you have the presentation in front of you, so let us quickly jump to the slide number 3 where I would like to summarize the Q results from the second quarter of 2020. So we had a very healthy EBITDA of over PLN63 million, +10% compared with last year. We have (various) net profit of PLN43.5 million, so again up from the last year. We had some good healthy income ratio of 44.5% and two days ago, we paid out dividends of PLN2.40 per share.



Besides a healthy business performance, we also progressed in our strategic