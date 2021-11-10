Nov 10, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Pawel Wieprzowski - Wood & Company Financial Services, a.s., Research Division - Research Associate



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Pawel Wieprzowski and on behalf of Wood & Company, I would like to very warmly welcome you to the third quarter conference call with Warsaw Stock Exchange Management. Today, the company is represented by Mr. Marek Dietl, President of the Management Board; Mrs. Izabela Olszewska, Member of the Management Board; Mr. Piotr Borowski, Member of the Management Board; as well as Adam Mlodkowski, Vice President of the Management Board. Gentlemen, please go ahead.



Marek Dietl - Gielda PapierÃ³w Wartosciowych w Warszawie S.A. - President of the Exchange Management Board & CEO



Thank you very much, Pawel. Thank you, all the participants. We appreciate your interest in our company. Let me start with helicopter view on this third quarter. So the revenues, EBITDA and net profit -- the total net profit were up on the year-over-year basis. And last quarter, we also paid out a healthy dividend with the -- our dividend