May 31, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Pawel, please go ahead.



Pawel Wieprzowski - Wood & Company Financial Services, a.s., Research Division - Research Associate



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Pawel Wieprzowski. On behalf of Wood & Company, I'm very pleased to welcome you to the first quarter conference call with Warsaw Stock Exchange management. Today, the company is represented by Mr. Marek Dietl, President of the Management Board; Izabela Olszewska and Piotr Borowski, Members of the Management Board; as well as Adam Mlodkowski, Vice President of the Management Board of the Polish Power Exchange. Gentlemen, please go ahead.



Izabela Olszewska - Gielda PapierÃ³w Wartosciowych w Warszawie S.A. - Chief Sales Officer & Member of the Exchange Management Board



So hello, let me start. I'm Izabela Olszewska, member of the management board in charge of business development and sales. And as usually, let's start from the -- with the slide which presents the highlights of the first quarter 2022. So it was a quarter with the increased