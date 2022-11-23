Nov 23, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. My name is (inaudible)and on the behalf of Gielda Company. I am pleased to welcome you to the third quarter conference call with Wartosciowych Exchange management. Today, the company is represented by Mr. Marek Dietl, CEO and President of the Management Board; Izabela Olszewska Monika Gorgon and Adam Mlodkowski members of the Management Board as well as Piotr Listwo?, Vice President of the Management Board of the Polish Power Exchange.



Mr. Dietl, Please go ahead. The floor is yours.



Marek Dietl - Gielda PapierÃ³w Wartosciowych w Warszawie S.A. - President of the Exchange Management Board & CEO



Thank you very much, and welcome to the conference on Q3 2021 results. Let me start with a brief overview of the key events from the last quarter. So first, I would refer to the -- to our core business. We have still quite good trading volumes on the equity market. It's plus 1% year-over-year. But we are especially pleased with our bond market catalyst where we have -- when we tripled the trading volumes. And we are very