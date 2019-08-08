Half Year 2019 Grupa Kety SA Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 08, 2019 / 10:00AM GMT

Presentation

Aug 08, 2019 / 10:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Dariusz MaÃ±ko

Grupa Kety S.A. - President of the Management Board & CEO

* Piotr Wysocki

Grupa Kety S.A. - Member of the Management Board

* Rafal Lechowicz;Chairman of the Board



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Pawel Wieprzowski

Wood & Company Financial Services, a.s., Research Division - Research Associate



=====================

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to today's meeting. We will discuss the results after the second quarter of 2019. The presentation will be carried out by Dariusz Manko, Chairman of the Board. But individual segments will be presented by Piotr Wysocki, Board members -- member of Kety Group. He is responsible for the Extruded Products segment and Rafal Lechowicz, Chairman of the Board; Alupol Packaging SA, which is the leading company in our segment of flexible products, packaging. So Mr. Chairman, shall we start now?