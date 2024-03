Half Year 2020 Grupa Kety SA Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 06, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT

Presentation

Aug 06, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Dariusz Mañko

Grupa Kety S.A. - President of the Management Board & CEO

* Michal Boleslaw Malina

Grupa Kety S.A. - Head of IR

* Piotr Wysocki

Grupa Kety S.A. - Member of the Management Board

* Rafal Lechowicz

Alupol Packaging SA - President of the Management Board & CEO

* Rafal Warpechowski

Grupa Kety S.A. - Finance Director & Member of Management Board

* Tomasz Grela

Grupa Kety S.A. - Member of the Management Board



Michal Boleslaw Malina - Grupa Kety S.A. - Head of IR



Okay, it's noon. So I believe that we can start right now. And as usual, we will start with our CEO, Dariusz Mañko. And then we will hear individual presentations dedicated to the segments, and the last part will focus on the financials and Director Warpechowski's presentation, but let's start with a short summary. I give the floor to our CEO.