Half Year 2020 Grupa Kety SA Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 06, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT
Presentation
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Dariusz MaÃ±ko
Grupa Kety S.A. - President of the Management Board & CEO
* Michal Boleslaw Malina
Grupa Kety S.A. - Head of IR
* Piotr Wysocki
Grupa Kety S.A. - Member of the Management Board
* Rafal Lechowicz
Alupol Packaging SA - President of the Management Board & CEO
* Rafal Warpechowski
Grupa Kety S.A. - Finance Director & Member of Management Board
* Tomasz Grela
Grupa Kety S.A. - Member of the Management Board
=====================
Michal Boleslaw Malina - Grupa Kety S.A. - Head of IR
Okay, it's noon. So I believe that we can start right now. And as usual, we will start with our CEO, Dariusz MaÃ±ko. And then we will hear individual presentations dedicated to the segments, and the last part will focus on the financials and Director Warpechowski's presentation, but let's start with a short summary. I give the floor to our CEO.
