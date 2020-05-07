Q1 2020 Grieg Seafood ASA Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2020 / 06:00AM GMT
Andreas Kvame - Grieg Seafood ASA - CEO
Welcome to Grieg Seafood Q1 presentation for 2020. It's done through strange times, and it's the first time the time we are doing this in our headquarter in Bergen. Normally, we do it in Oslo, also, it's the first time we will do this in English. So with me I have Atle Harald Sandtorv, the CFO, of the company and myself that will go through the presentation for for Q1. And I think we just move straight over to see what's the agenda for today.
First, I will go through some highlights for the quarter as an update on the COVID-19 situation, the operational review, consisting of all the regions and Atle Harald will then take the financial review and the end we will look into the outlook and summary for the quarter.
And then I think we go straight over to the highlights for 2020. And the price achievement impacted by how it's towards the end of the quarter and lower market prices, good production and lower cost than an overrun. But margin is impacted by environmental challenges in this region will come back to that when they go through durable demand,
