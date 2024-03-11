AutoZone Inc (AZO, Financial) has recently been in the spotlight, drawing interest from investors and financial analysts due to its robust financial stance. With shares currently priced at $3,038.31, AutoZone Inc has witnessed a daily gain of 0.08%, marked against a three-month change of 14.92%. A thorough analysis, underlined by the GF Score, suggests that AutoZone Inc is well-positioned for substantial growth in the near future.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Each one of these components is ranked and the ranks also have positive correlation with the long term performances of stocks. The GF score is calculated using the five key aspects of analysis. Through backtesting, we know that each of these key aspects has a different impact on the stock price performance. Thus, they are weighted differently when calculating the total score. With high ranks in profitability and growth, and a solid momentum rank, GuruFocus assigned AutoZone Inc the GF Score of 95 out of 100, which signals the highest outperformance potential.

Understanding AutoZone Inc's Business

AutoZone Inc operates as a leading retailer of aftermarket automotive parts in the United States. With a market cap of $52.60 billion and sales of $17.83 billion, the company boasts an operating margin of 20.6%. AutoZone Inc runs over 6,300 stores domestically, catering to both the do-it-yourself and commercial (do-it-for-me) markets. Its extensive store footprint and distribution network enable AutoZone to manage a wide array of stock-keeping units for various vehicle makes and models, ensuring product availability. The company excels in driving traffic through superior customer service, with knowledgeable staff assisting consumers in diagnosing vehicle problems, selecting the right parts, and sometimes even installation. AutoZone also has an international presence, with over 750 stores in Mexico and 100 in Brazil.

Profitability Rank Breakdown

The Profitability Rank reflects AutoZone Inc's impressive ability to generate profit relative to its peers. The company's Operating Margin has seen a steady increase over the past five years, with figures rising from 18.68% in 2019 to 19.90% in 2023. The Piotroski F-Score further confirms AutoZone Inc's solid financial situation, while its Predictability Rank of 3.5 stars out of five highlights the company's consistent operational performance, instilling greater investor confidence.

Growth Rank Breakdown

AutoZone Inc's high Growth Rank underscores its commitment to business expansion. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate of 20.3% surpasses 82.24% of companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry. Additionally, AutoZone Inc has experienced a significant increase in EBITDA over the past few years, with a three-year growth rate of 21.2% and a five-year rate of 21.4%, highlighting its ability to sustain growth.

Next Steps

Considering AutoZone Inc's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential outperformance. Investors seeking similar opportunities can explore more companies with strong GF Scores using the GF Score Screen. As AutoZone Inc continues to navigate the automotive aftermarket landscape with its proven business model and strategic growth initiatives, it remains a compelling choice for value investors looking for market outperformance.

