Q4 2021 Greenyard NV Earnings Presentation Transcript

Corporate Participants

* Dennis Duinslaeger

Greenyard NV - IR Manager

* Geert Peeters

Greenyard NV - CFO

* Marc Zwaaneveld

Greenyard NV - Co- CEO



Dennis Duinslaeger - Greenyard NV - IR Manager



Welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining our annual earnings conference call for the year 2021. Today, we are happy to announce strong results and of course, also happy to see that the market is supporting by showing a EUR 0.5 billion market cap, which is unfortunately not always currently reflected on all websites, but clearly the case after capital increase in March.



Today, joining me in the presentation will be our co-CEO, Marc Zwaaneveld; and our CFO, Geert Peeters, who will be telling you story about last year, also giving you an overview of what is in store for the future by giving the basics, but also the fundamentals and of course, opening to questions for any additional details or questions that you may