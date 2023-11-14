Half Year 2024 Greenyard NV Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 14, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Dennis Duinslaeger - Greenyard NV - Group Strategy & IR Director



Okay. Let's try again. Apologies for the delay. We'll pick up immediately in the segment and Marc will give you some highlights also the operational review, financial review, and then also carry on with the outlook. Let me give the floor to Marc Zwaaneveld, our co-CEO. Marc, floor is yours.



Marc Zwaaneveld - Greenyard NV - Co- CEO



Thank you, Dennis. Apologies for the technical issues on our side. I will give the third attempt to start telling this straight to you. First of all, I want to emphasize on the strong results we have in volume growth and that we were able to compensate the inflation actually in both of our segments in Fresh and the Long Fresh. Long Fresh is focused and prepared so the parent products.



And we increased that primarily like-for-like 11%. If you look at EBITDA level, we increased by about 12%. That was mainly also thanks to strong processing and Long Fresh and further also process efficiencies. Within Fresh, we had a new integrated customer relationship with an