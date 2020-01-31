Half Year 2020 GUD Holdings Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Jan 31, 2020 / 12:00AM GMT

Corporate Participants

* Graeme Whickman

GUD Holdings Limited - CEO, MD & Director

* Martin A. Fraser

GUD Holdings Limited - CFO



Conference Call Participants

* James Ferrier

Wilsons Advisory and Stockbroking Limited, Research Division - Senior Industrial Analyst

* Matthew Nicholas

CrÃ©dit Suisse AG, Research Division - Director

* Russell J. Gill

JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Head of Emerging Companies for Australia and New Zealand

* Sam Teeger

Citigroup Inc, Research Division - Analyst

* Shane Bannan

Bligh Capital Pty Ltd, Research Division - Head of Research

* Thomas Godfrey

UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Analyst



Operator



Welcome to the half year results of GUD Holdings for the half year ended on December 31, 2019. Your presenters today are