Full Year 2021 GUD Holdings Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 04, 2021

Presentation

Aug 04, 2021



Corporate Participants

Graeme Whickman

GUD Holdings Limited - CEO, MD & Director

Martin A. Fraser

GUD Holdings Limited - CFO



Conference Call Participants

Anna Guan

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst

James Ferrier

Wilsons Advisory and Stockbroking Limited, Research Division - Senior Industrial Analyst

Mitchell Sonogan

Macquarie Research - Analyst

Sam Teeger

Citigroup Inc. Exchange Research - Research Analyst



Graeme Whickman - GUD Holdings Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Okay. Well, welcome to the earnings call of GUD's results for the 12 months ended 30 June 2021.



I'm Graeme Whickman, GUD's CEO and Managing Director. And I'm here with Martin Fraser, the company's CFO.



And as a matter of housekeeping, we'll have time at the end of the call