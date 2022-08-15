Full Year 2022 GUD Holdings Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 15, 2022 / 01:00AM GMT

Presentation

Aug 15, 2022 / 01:00AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Graeme Whickman

GUD Holdings Limited - CEO, MD & Director

* Martin A. Fraser

GUD Holdings Limited - CFO



Conference Call Participants

* James Ferrier

Wilsons Advisory and Stockbroking Limited, Research Division - Senior Industrial Analyst

* Russell J. Gill

JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Head of Emerging Companies for Australia and New Zealand

* Sam Teeger

Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Head of the Australian Small Caps Team & Director

* Thomas Godfrey

* Timothy Piper

UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Analyst



Graeme Whickman - GUD Holdings Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Okay. Welcome to the earnings call of the GUD results for the 12 months ended 30 June 2022. I'm Graeme Whickman, GUD CEO and Managing Director. And I'm here with Martin