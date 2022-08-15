Full Year 2022 GUD Holdings Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 15, 2022 / 01:00AM GMT
Presentation
Aug 15, 2022 / 01:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Graeme Whickman
GUD Holdings Limited - CEO, MD & Director
* Martin A. Fraser
GUD Holdings Limited - CFO
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* James Ferrier
Wilsons Advisory and Stockbroking Limited, Research Division - Senior Industrial Analyst
* Russell J. Gill
JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Head of Emerging Companies for Australia and New Zealand
* Sam Teeger
Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Head of the Australian Small Caps Team & Director
* Thomas Godfrey
* Timothy Piper
UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Analyst
=====================
Graeme Whickman - GUD Holdings Limited - CEO, MD & Director
Okay. Welcome to the earnings call of the GUD results for the 12 months ended 30 June 2022. I'm Graeme Whickman, GUD CEO and Managing Director. And I'm here with Martin
