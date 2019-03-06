Full Year 2018 Glenveagh Properties PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 06, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Glenveagh Properties plc results for the period ending 31st of December 2018 call. My name is Emily, and I'll be your coordinator for today's event. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I will now hand you over to your host, Justin Bickle, to begin today's conference. Thank you.



Justin A. Bickle - Glenveagh Properties PLC - Co-Founder, CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Emily. So thanks for your patience getting on the line, everybody. We were very oversubscribed for this call, which is a good sign. So apologies if some of you had difficulty getting in.



Welcome, everyone, to the Glenveagh Annual Results Call. Joining me here in Dublin are my colleagues, Stephen Garvey, Michael Rice and Conor Murtagh.



So I'm pleased to report on our progress during our first full year as a business. 2018 was a strong execution year at Glenveagh where we exceeded all of our key targets.



The firm foundations we laid during the year gave us significant