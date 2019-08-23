Half Year 2019 Glenveagh Properties PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 23, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Glenveagh Properties PLC Interim Results Call for period ending 30th of June 2019. My name is Rosie, and I'll be your coordinator for today's conference. (Operator Instructions)



I will now hand you over to the Chairman of Glenveagh Properties, John Mulcahy, to begin today's conference. Thank you.



John F. Mulcahy - Glenveagh Properties PLC - Co-Founder & Executive Chairman



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us to discuss the Glenveagh Properties PLC for the half year results for the half year ended June 2019. I'm John Mulcahy, Chairman of Glenveagh, and I'm joined this morning by Stephen Garvey, our Chief Executive; by Michael Rice, our Chief Financial Officer; and by Conor Murtagh, our Director of Strategy and Investor Relations.



You have seen this morning that we have made 2 stock exchange disclosures today, one on our results, which we'll go through momentarily; and one on the appointment of Stephen as our Chief Executive and also of Pat McCann and Cara Ryan as our 2 nonexecutive directors.