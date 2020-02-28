Full Year 2019 Glenveagh Properties PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT

Stephen Garvey - Glenveagh Properties PLC - Co-Founder, CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Molly, and welcome, everyone, to Glenveagh's full year results call. Joining me here today in Dublin are my colleagues Michael Rice, our CFO; and Conor Murtagh, Head of Strategy and IR. We are pleased to report on our progress for our second set of full year results.



To begin, please turn to Page 4 where we've set out our operational highlights, which demonstrate Glenveagh's strong progress in the period. During 2019, the group completed the sale of 844 units across 14 selling sites, where reservations and pricing remained strong throughout the year. In excess of 475 units, which are due for delivery in 2020, are now sold, signed or reserved, substantially