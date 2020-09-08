Half Year 2020 Glenveagh Properties PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 08, 2020 / 07:30AM GMT

Stephen Garvey - Glenveagh Properties PLC - Co-Founder, CEO & Executive Director



Thank you. Thank you, Rosie, and welcome, everyone to Glenveagh's interim results call. Joining me here in Maynooth at a safe distance and my colleagues, Michael Rice, our CFO; and Conor Murtagh, our Strategy and IR Director. We are pleased to report on the continued progress of the group in creating Ireland's leading volume homebuilder in what has been an unprecedented turbulent first half of 2020.



To begin, can you please turn to Page 4. COVID-19 represented an unprecedented challenge for our growing business. We recognized early the need to move quickly and effectively to prioritize the health, safety and well-being of our people, our customers in the wider community. I am