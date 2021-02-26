Full Year 2020 Glenveagh Properties PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 26, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT

Stephen Garvey - Glenveagh Properties PLC - Co-Founder, CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Rosie. Good morning and welcome to the 2020 final results for Glenveagh Properties. Joining me on the call today are my colleagues, Michael Rice, our CFO; and Conor Murtagh, Director of IR and Strategy.



To start, can I ask you to please to turn to Page 4 and results highlights. Reservations and completions, customer leads plus 169% in H2 2020. Average weekly private reservation rate per site, plus 31% in H2 2020. 950 units sold, signed or reserved or 83% of our target deliveries for 2021. Construction capabilities, 700 units now sold completed in 2021, 17% down on '19 deliveries. 23 sites opened since IPO, with a further 6 sites scheduled to open in 2021 once present