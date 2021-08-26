Half Year 2021 Glenveagh Properties PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 26, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT

Stephen Garvey - Glenveagh Properties PLC - Co-Founder, CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Molly, and welcome, everyone, to Glenveagh's Interim Results Call. Joining me here in Minute is my colleague, Michael Rice, our CFO.



We are pleased to report on the continued progress made by Glenveagh's team to create Ireland's leading volume homebuilder with a focus on starter homes, affordable rental product and partnerships.



To begin, please turn to Page 4, where we set out our operational highlights, which demonstrate Glenveagh's strong progress in the period. During the first half of 2021, the group completed the sale of 322 units which represents 162% increase from last year. Our attractive customer offering is further evidenced