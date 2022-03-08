Full Year 2021 Glenveagh Properties PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 08, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Stephen Garvey - Glenveagh Properties PLC - Co-Founder, CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Judy, and good morning, everyone, to Glenveagh's full year results call for 2021. We are pleased to report on the significant progress made by the group during the year. We grew our output by 36% against pre-pandemic levels, and we continue to be well placed to deliver on our ambition of scaling the business to 3,000 units per year.



To begin, let's turn to Page 4, where we set out our operational highlights, which I will expand on later. As you can see, during the year, we made substantial progress across the 3 business segments, which provide us great visibility for 2022 and beyond. Our Suburban segment has successfully delivered 902 units