Half Year 2022 Glenveagh Properties PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Stephen Garvey - Glenveagh Properties PLC - Co-Founder, CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, moderator, and welcome everyone to Glenveagh's 2022 results call. If you please would go to the website and Investor Relations and you'll see the presentation deck there. Unfortunately, we haven't been able to upload it at this moment. Joining me here in Maynooth is my colleague, Michael Rice, our Chief Financial Officer. We are pleased to report on the continued progress made by Glenveagh to deliver on our significant ambitions on the 3 business segments despite the near-term challenges faced by the business in the period. To begin, if you could please turn to Page 4 where we have set out our operational highlights, which demonstrates Glenveagh's strong progress in the period. As you can see, we continued to make substantial progress across the 3 business segments, which provides us with greater visibility for 2022 and beyond.



Our Suburban segment