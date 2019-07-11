Q2 2019 Gerresheimer AG Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 11, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



The conference is now being recorded. Welcome to the conference call regarding the publication of Gerresheimer AG's Q2 results 2019. (Operator Instructions)



Now I hand over to Ms. Severine Camp, Corporate Senior Director, Investor Relations at Gerresheimer AG.



Severine Camp - Gerresheimer AG - Corporate Senior Director of IR



Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you very much for joining us to review our second quarter 2019. With me today are Dietmar Siemssen, our CEO; and Dr. Bernd Metzner, our CFO. As we did in the past, we are presenting a set of slides to accompany our remarks on this conference call. The interim report, the slide presentation and the press release are posted on the Investor Relations page of our website at gerresheimer.com/investorrelations. Please note that this call is being webcast live and will be archived on our website.



Before we start, I would like to remind you that the presentations and discussions are conducted subject to the disclaimer. We will not read the disclaimer but propose we take it as read into the records