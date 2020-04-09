Q1 2020 Gerresheimer AG Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 09, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



This conference is now being recorded. Welcome to the conference call regarding the publication of Gerresheimer AG's Q1 Results 2020. (Operator Instructions)



Now I hand over to Mr. Jens-Philipp Briemle, Head of Investor Relations at Gerresheimer AG.



Jens-Philipp Briemle - Gerresheimer AG - Head of IR



Welcome, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you, operator, and thank you for joining us to review our first quarter results 2020. With me today, virtually, are Dietmar Siemssen, our CEO; and Dr. Bernd Metzner, our CFO.



As we did in the past, we are presenting a set of slides to accompany our remarks on this conference call. The interim report, the slide presentation and the press release are posted on the Investor Relations page of our website. Please note that this call is being webcast live and will be archived in our website.



Before we start, I would like to remind you that the presentations and discussions are conducted subject to the disclaimer. We will not read the disclaimer, but propose we take it as read into the