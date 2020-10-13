Q3 2020 Gerresheimer AG Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 13, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Now I hand over to Ms. Carolin Nadilo, Head of Investor Relations.



Carolin Nadilo -



Welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining us to review our third quarter results. With me today are Dietmar Siemssen, our CEO; and Dr. Bernd Metzner, CFO.



As we did in the past, we are presenting a set of slides accompanying the management's notes on this conference call. The interim statement, the presentation and the press release are posted on the investor relations website. Please note this call is being webcast live and will be filed on our website, too.



Before we start, I would like to remind you that the presentations and the discussions are conducted subject to the disclaimer. We will not read the disclaimer, but propose taken it as read into the records for the purpose of this call. Our agenda for today starts with the presentation by Dietmar Siemssen and Dr. Bernd Metzner. After that, we will