Q4 2020 Gerresheimer AG Earnings Call Transcript

Carolin Nadilo - Gerresheimer AG - Corporate Director of IR



Hello, everybody, and a warm welcome from my side. Thank you for joining us today to review our fourth quarter and annual results for the financial year 2020. With me today are Dietmar Siemssen, our CEO; as well as Dr. Bernd Metzner, our CFO. We will start a little bit different today by showing a short video highlighting our financial results 2020. And afterwards, we will, as usual, show our set of slides to accompany the management's notes, followed by the Q&A session.



Please note, this call is being webcast live and will be filed on our website too.