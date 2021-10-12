Oct 12, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the conference call regarding the publication of Gerresheimer AG's Q3 Results 2021. (Operator Instructions)
Now I hand over to Ms. Carolin Nadilo, Head of Investor Relations at Gerresheimer AG.
Carolin Nadilo - Gerresheimer AG - Corporate Director of IR
Welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining us to our Q3 conference call. As always, with me today is Dietmar Siemssen, our CEO; as well as Dr. Bernd Metzner, our CFO. We will present a set of slides accompanying the management's notes. The quarterly statement, the presentation and the press release are posted on our website, too. Please note, this call is webcast being live and will be filed on our website.
Before we start, I have to remind you that the presentation and discussions are conducted subject to the disclaimer. We will not read the disclaimer but propose take it as is read into the records for the purpose of this call.
Now it's my pleasure to hand over to Dietmar Siemssen. Dietmar, please go ahead.
Dietmar Siemssen - Gerresheimer
Q3 2021 Gerresheimer AG Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 12, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...