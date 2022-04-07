Q1 2022 Gerresheimer AG Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 07, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



The conference is now being recorded. Welcome to the conference call regarding the publication of Gerresheimer AG's Q1 results 2022. (Operator Instructions)



Now I hand over to Ms. Carolin Nadilo, Head of Investor Relations at Gerresheimer AG.



Carolin Nadilo - Gerresheimer AG - Corporate Director of IR



Yes. Thank you, and hello, everybody. Warm welcome from my side. Thank you for joining us today to review our first quarter results for FY '22. With me today in DÃ¼sseldorf are our CEO, Dietmar Siemssen; as well as our CFO, Dr. Bernd Metzner.



As usual, we are presenting a set of slides accompanying the management's notes, followed by a Q&A session. Please note that this call is being webcast live and will be filed on our website, too.



As usual, and before we start, I have to remind you that the presentations and discussions are conducted subject to the disclaimer. We will not read the disclaimer, but propose taken it as read into the records for the purpose of this call.



And now it's my pleasure to turn the call over to