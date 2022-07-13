Q2 2022 Gerresheimer AG Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 13, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



The conference is now being recorded. Welcome to the conference call regarding the publication of Gerresheimer AG's Q2 results 2022. (Operator Instructions) Now I hand you over to Mrs. Carolin Nadilo, Head of Investor Relations at Gerresheimer AG.



Carolin Nadilo - Gerresheimer AG - Corporate Director of IR



Hello, everybody. Nice to have you on this call today as we released our Q2 and half year results, respectively. With me today here in Dusseldorf are our CEO, Dietmar Siemssen, as well as our CFO, Dr. Bernd Metzner. As usual, we are presenting a set of slides accompanying the management's notes followed by the Q&A session. Please note, this call is webcast live and will be filed in our website, too.



Before we start, I have to remind you that the presentation and the discussions are conducted subject to the disclaimer. We will not read the disclaimer, but propose taken it as read into the records for the purpose of this conference call.



And now it's my pleasure to hand over to you, Dietmar. Thank you.



Dietmar Siemssen<