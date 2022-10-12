Q3 2022 Gerresheimer AG Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 12, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



The conference is now being recorded. Welcome to the conference call regarding the publication of Gerresheimer AG's Q3 Results 2022. (Operator Instructions) The floor will be open for questions following the presentation.



Now I hand over to Ms. Carolin Nadilo, Head of Investor Relations at Gerresheimer AG. Please go ahead.



Carolin Nadilo - Gerresheimer AG - Corporate Director of IR



Hi, everybody. Good morning from our side. Nice to have you with us in this call today as we release our Q3 numbers. With me today, as usual, here in DÃ¼sseldorf, are our CEO, Dietmar Siemssen; as well as our CFO, Dr. Bernd Metzner. We are presenting a set of slides accompanying the management's notes followed by the Q&A session. Please note, this call is being webcast live and will be filed in our website, too.



Before we start, I have to remind you that the presentations and discussions are conducted subject to the disclaimer. We will not read the disclaimer, but propose taken it as read into the records for the purpose of this call.



And now it's my