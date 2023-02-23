Full Year 2022 Gerresheimer AG Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. The conference is now being recorded. Welcome to the conference call regarding the publication of Gerresheimer AG's Q4 and full year results 2022. (Operator Instructions). It's my pleasure, and I would now like to turn the conference over to Ms. Carolin Nadilo, Head of IR at Gerresheimer AG. Please go ahead, ma'am.



Carolin Nadilo - Gerresheimer AG - Corporate Director of IR



Hi, everybody. Nice to have you on this call today as we released our Q4 results and our full year results, respectively. With me today, as usual, here in DÃ¼sseldorf, our CEO, Dietmar Siemssen; as well as our CFO, Dr. Bernd Metzner. We will start the call with a short video. And afterwards, we will, as usual, present a set of slides accompanying the management notes followed by the Q&A session. Please note, this call is being webcast live and will be filed on our website, too.



Before we start, I have to remind you that the presentations and discussions are subject to the disclaimer. We will not read the disclaimer, but propose taken it as read