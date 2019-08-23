Full Year 2019 Hansen Technologies Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 23, 2019 / 12:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the Hansen Technologies Limited results briefing. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you that this conference is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Managing Director of Hansen Technologies, Andrew Hansen. Thank you. Please go ahead.
Andrew Alaxander Hansen - Hansen Technologies Limited - MD, CEO & Director
Thank you, Edwin. I want to like to thank everyone for their attendance and interest in listening us today. It's Andrew Hansen here, it's CEO of Hansen Technologies. I have Graeme Taylor, CFO, with me; and our Investment Manager -- Investor Manager, Rick Sharp, here with me as well. So welcome all.
Look, let's just start off by potentially about the optics of our release here, but we're very happy with the result. We achieved what was our budget for the year, and probably against clearly a backdrop of some very challenging times for the customers we support around the world.
With not a lot of research, we can
