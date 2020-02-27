Half Year 2020 Hansen Technologies Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2020 / 11:30PM GMT

Andrew Alaxander Hansen - Hansen Technologies Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Thank you, Kevin. Welcome, everyone, to the call. I'm sure probably everyone's probably busy looking at the screens after what's happened to the Dow, and it's probably likely to happen to our markets in Australia. So disappointing we have to present what we think is a fantastic result for the company in the backdrop of the coronavirus and the impacts on the world markets.



Look, I'm joined today with Grant Lister -- Grant Lister, actually, that's [blasphemy]. Graeme Taylor, CFO. See, even my mind is off the job today. And Rick Sharp, in charge of Investor Relations. So as I'm just trying to re-gather myself. Look, Grant Lister used to