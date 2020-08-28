Full Year 2020 Hansen Technologies Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 28, 2020 / 01:01AM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Hansen Technologies Limited results briefing conference call. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Andrew Hansen, Managing Director. Please go ahead.
Andrew Alaxander Hansen - Hansen Technologies Limited - MD, CEO & Director
Thank you. Welcome, everyone, to the call today. I'm actually joined with Graeme Taylor, our Chief Financial Officer, to walk through our results.
Look, let me just start off with a public congratulations to the hardworking, amazing, talented staff at Hansen. My ability to lead such a talented bunch of people and to get this sort of outcome really has to go to them in the stage of like COVID-19, this pandemic.
So to kick things off, I think most people now have seen the presentation online, but to explain Hansen just briefly, we're a global company servicing the gas, electricity, water and communications industries. We have over 580 customers globally. We have software installed in some 80 countries, and we've begun deals
Aug 28, 2020 / 01:01AM GMT
