Full Year 2021 Hansen Technologies Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 25, 2021 / 01:00AM GMT

Andrew Alaxander Hansen - Hansen Technologies Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Darcy, thank you very much, and a welcome to everyone who's joined the call today for us to walk through our recent results. I'm sitting here today, I've got Graeme Taylor, our Chief Financial Officer; Richard English, our Global Financial Director; and Malcolm McNab, who's Head of Investor Relations. And between the 4 of us, we will walk through our presentation today and look forward to answering those questions which we can in explaining our results for the year.



So my kickoff with another welcome again to everyone, a very, very pleasing result. This is Hansen's 50th year, which I think is a fantastic milestone for any business and certainly in IT to have a technology company which