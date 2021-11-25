Hansen Technologies Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 25, 2021 / 12:00AM GMT

David Dundas Trude - Hansen Technologies Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is David Trude, and as Chairman, I welcome you to the 22nd (technical difficulty)



This is the second year AGM has been held virtually, and we are very pleased with everyone participating online through our virtual meeting platform provided by our share register, Link Market Services. We -- if we experience any technical issues today, a short recess or an adjournment may be required depending on the number of shareholders being affected. If this occurs, I shall advise you accordingly. Voting on resolutions is open and will remain so until 5 minutes after the end of the meeting. If anyone has questions through my or the CEO's presentation, please submit them, and we will answer them at the end of the AGM.



Now for the formalities of the meeting. The Notice of Meeting has been duly given and the meeting has been properly convened. We will turn to resolutions later in the meeting, but please note that only shareholders, proxy holders and shareholder