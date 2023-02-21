Feb 21, 2023 / 11:00PM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Hansen Technologies 1H '23 Results Release Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Andrew Hansen, Managing Director, you may begin your conference.
Andrew Alaxander Hansen - Hansen Technologies Limited - MD, CEO & Director
Chantal, thank you very much, and welcome, everyone, to the first half of our 2023 results. I'd like to take this opportunity to also introduce fellow colleagues of mine that are on the call. We have got Graeme Taylor, Richie English and [Peter Bentley], our new Head of HR.
You may have picked up in the announcement this morning on what is a pretty exciting changes for us. That is the Graeme Taylor, who's been our CFO for quite some number of years now with 8 years in Hansen. Now we have got promoted him to Chief Development Officer. The specific focus on the group M&A, and Graeme will, later in the call, talk to our M&A opportunities.
Also, Richard English. Richard English has been with us for 4 years now as the Global Finance
Half Year 2023 Hansen Technologies Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 21, 2023 / 11:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...