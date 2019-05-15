Q1 2019 Halyk Bank AO Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Halyk Bank First Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call. I will now hand you over to your host, Miss Mira Kasenova, Head of Investor Relations. Madam, the floor is yours.



Mira Kasenova - Joint Stock Company Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan - Head of Financial Institutions & and International Relations



Thank you. Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Please accept our apologies for the delay with the beginning of the call.



Welcome to Halyk Bank conference call on the presentation of financial results for the first quarter of 2019. Participants on today's call on Halyk Bank side are: Ms. Umut Shayakhmetova, Chief Executive Officer of Halyk Bank; Ms. Aliya Karpykova, Deputy CEO, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Murat Koshenov, Deputy CEO, Corporate Banking; Mr. Almas Makhanov, Chief Risk Officer; Mr. Viktor Skryl, Head of Strategic office, International Activities; and myself, Mira Kasenova, Head of Financial Institutions and International Relations.



During Q1 2019, the bank earned net income of KZT 74.5 billion,