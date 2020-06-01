Q1 2020 Halyk Bank AO Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 01, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone. Welcome to the JSC Halyk Bank 1Q 2020 Results Conference Call. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mira Kasenova. Please go ahead.



Mira Kasenova - Joint Stock Company Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan - Head of Financial Institutions & and International Relations



Thank you, Nicol. Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Halyk Bank conference call on presentation of financial results for the 3 months of 2020. Participants in today's call on Halyk Bank's side are Ms. Umut Shayakhmetova, Chief Executive Officer of Halyk Bank; Ms. Aliya Karpykova, Deputy Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Murat Koshenov, Deputy CEO, Corporate Banking and International Activities; Mr. Almas Makhanov, Chief Risk Officer; Mr. Viktor Skryl, Financial Director, Finance and Subsidiaries; and myself, Mira Kasenova, Head of FI and IR.



Now I would like to hand the call over to Murat Koshenov, Deputy CEO.



Murat Uzakbaevich Koshenov - Joint Stock Company Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan - Deputy Chairman of