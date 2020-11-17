Q3 2020 Halyk Bank AO Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 17, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Mira Kassenova - Joint Stock Company Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan - Head of Financial Institutions & and International Relations



Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Halyk Bank conference call and presentation of financial results for the 9 months and third quarter of 2020.



Participants to today's call on Halyk Bank side are Ms. Umut Shayakhmetova, Chief Executive Officer; Ms. Aliya Karpykova, our Deputy CEO, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Murat Koshenov, Deputy CEO of Corporate Banking and International Activities, Mr. Viktor Skryl, Financial Director of Finance and subsidiaries; and myself, Mira Kassenova, Head of FI and IR.



And we would like to start our presentation with an update on current epidemiological situation in Kazakhstan, which is presented on Slide #6. As of 16th of November, there were 121,000 COVID confirmed cases or 642