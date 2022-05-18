Q1 2022 Halyk Bank AO Earnings Call Transcript

May 18, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Mira Kassenova - JSC Halyk bank - Head of Financial Institutions & International Relations



Participants to today's call on Halyk Bank side are Mr. Umut Shayakhmetova, Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Murat Koshenov, Deputy CEO, Finance, Subsidiaries and International Activities; Mr. Roman Maszczyk, Deputy CEO, Compliance, Risk Management, Data Size and Collateral, Chief Compliance Controller; Ms. Olga Vuros, Deputy CEO of Corporate Banking; Mr. Dauren Sartayev, Deputy CEO, SME Banking, Transaction Banking, PR and Marketing; Mr. Zhumabek Mamutov, Deputy CEO, Retail Banking and Soft Collection, Mr. Nariman Mukushev, Deputy CEO; Digital Government Services, Ecosystem and Customer Experience; Mr. Anton Musin, General Managing Director, IT and Innovation; Mr. Almas Makhanov, Chief Risk Officer; Mr. Viktor Skryl, Financial Director, Finance and Subsidiaries; Mr. Margulan Tanirtayev from IR team and myself, Mira Kassenova, Head of FI and IR.



Now I would like to start our presentation with a digital update for Q1 2022. The customer engagement within our core online platforms, Halyk Home Bank and online