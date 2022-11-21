Q3 2022 Halyk Bank AO Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 21, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Participants to today's call on Halyk Bank side are Ms. Umut Shayakhmetova, Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Murat Koshenov; Deputy CEO, Finance, Subsidiaries and International Activities; Mr. Roman Maszczyk, Deputy CEO, Compliance, Risk Management, Data Science and Collateral Chief Compliance Controller; Ms. Olga Vuros , Deputy CEO, Corporate Banking; Mr. Dauren Sartayev, Deputy CEO, SME Banking, Transaction Banking, PR and Marketing; Mr. Zhumabek Mamutov, Deputy CEO, Retail Banking and Soft Collection; Mr. Nariman Mukushev, Deputy CEO, Digital Government Services, Ecosystem and Customer Experience; Mr. Anton Musin, General Managing Director for IT and innovation; Mr. Almas Makhanov, Chief Risk