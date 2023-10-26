Oct 26, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT
Presentation
Oct 26, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Mira Kassenova
Halyk Bank of Kazakhstan Joint Stock Company - Head of Financial Institutions & International Relations
* Nariman Nurlanovich Mukushev
Halyk Bank of Kazakhstan Joint Stock Company - Deputy Chairman of Management Board and Deputy CEO - Digital Govt. Services, Ecosystem & Customer
* Roman Aleksander Maszczyk
Halyk Bank of Kazakhstan Joint Stock Company - Deputy CEO, Chief Compliance Controller, Chief Risk Officer & Member of the Management Board
* Zhumabek Mamutov
Halyk Bank of Kazakhstan Joint Stock Company - Deputy Chairman of Management Board & Deputy ?EO - Retail Banking and Soft Collection
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Beidi Gu
TRG Management LP - MD
* Osman Can Demir
Wood & Company Financial Services, a.s., Research Division - Equity Analyst
* Ronak Rasiklal Gadhia
EFG Hermes Holding S.A.E.,
Halyk Bank AO Deep Dive Session Presentation Transcript
Oct 26, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...