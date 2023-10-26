Halyk Bank AO Deep Dive Session Presentation Transcript

Oct 26, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Presentation

Oct 26, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Mira Kassenova

Halyk Bank of Kazakhstan Joint Stock Company - Head of Financial Institutions & International Relations

* Nariman Nurlanovich Mukushev

Halyk Bank of Kazakhstan Joint Stock Company - Deputy Chairman of Management Board and Deputy CEO - Digital Govt. Services, Ecosystem & Customer

* Roman Aleksander Maszczyk

Halyk Bank of Kazakhstan Joint Stock Company - Deputy CEO, Chief Compliance Controller, Chief Risk Officer & Member of the Management Board

* Zhumabek Mamutov

Halyk Bank of Kazakhstan Joint Stock Company - Deputy Chairman of Management Board & Deputy ?EO - Retail Banking and Soft Collection



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Beidi Gu

TRG Management LP - MD

* Osman Can Demir

Wood & Company Financial Services, a.s., Research Division - Equity Analyst

* Ronak Rasiklal Gadhia

EFG Hermes Holding S.A.E.,