Nov 20, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT
Presentation
Nov 20, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Margulan Tanirtayev
Halyk Bank of Kazakhstan Joint Stock Company - IR Chief Manager
* Mira Kassenova
Halyk Bank of Kazakhstan Joint Stock Company - Head of Financial Institutions & International Relations
* Murat Uzakbaevich Koshenov
Halyk Bank of Kazakhstan Joint Stock Company - Dep. Chairman of the Mgmt. Board & Dep. CEO â Fin., Sub., Corp. Banking & International Activities
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Mikhail Butkov
Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst
* Olga Naidenova
* Ronak Rasiklal Gadhia
EFG Hermes Holding S.A.E., Research Division - Research Analyst
* Simon Nellis
Citigroup Inc., Research Division - MD
=====================
Mira Kassenova - Halyk Bank of Kazakhstan Joint Stock Company - Head of Financial Institutions & International Relations
Q3 2023 Halyk Bank AO Earnings Presentation Transcript
Nov 20, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...