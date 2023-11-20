Q3 2023 Halyk Bank AO Earnings Presentation Transcript

Nov 20, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

* Margulan Tanirtayev

Halyk Bank of Kazakhstan Joint Stock Company - IR Chief Manager

* Mira Kassenova

Halyk Bank of Kazakhstan Joint Stock Company - Head of Financial Institutions & International Relations

* Murat Uzakbaevich Koshenov

Halyk Bank of Kazakhstan Joint Stock Company - Dep. Chairman of the Mgmt. Board & Dep. CEO â Fin., Sub., Corp. Banking & International Activities



* Mikhail Butkov

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst

* Olga Naidenova

* Ronak Rasiklal Gadhia

EFG Hermes Holding S.A.E., Research Division - Research Analyst

* Simon Nellis

Citigroup Inc., Research Division - MD



Mira Kassenova - Halyk Bank of Kazakhstan Joint Stock Company - Head of Financial Institutions & International Relations

