Halyk Bank AO Deep Dive Session Call (Virtual) Transcript

Dec 12, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Nurgul Mukhadi - Halyk Bank AO - Chief Manager



Good afternoon, dear investors and stakeholders. We are happy to welcome you today to our second deep dive sessions. Thanks, everyone, for joining us. My name is Nurgul Mukhadi, I am Chief Manager of Halyk team.



Firstly, Mr. Dauren Sartayev, Deputy CEO for SME, Transactional Banking, PR, and Marketing will provide a snapshot of our SME business. Secondly, Mrs. Gulsum Dushatova, Head of Transactional Business Department will present to you our online banking platform for legal entities. Thirdly, Mrs. Alfiya Zhenksenbay, Head of Small Business Department will share details about digital loans for individual entrepreneurs.



After, Mr. Vadim Kablov, Head of Medium Business Department will tell you about digital loans for limited liability partnerships. Finally, Mr. Andrey Zavarzin, Chief Information and Innovation Officer, will present to you our IT. And now I will give the floor to Mr. Dauren Sartayev. Please