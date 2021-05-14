May 14, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. Please note that today's meeting is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) It is now my pleasure to turn today's meeting over to Leslie Magee, Chief Financial Officer of H&E Equipment Services. Ms. Magee, the floor is yours.



Leslie S. Magee - H&E Equipment Services, Inc. - CFO & Secretary



Good morning, and welcome to the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. We are excited to host today's meeting through this virtual online platform again this year. I am Leslie Magee, Secretary and Chief Financial Officer of the company, and I will act as Chair and Secretary of the meeting.



Before we proceed with the meeting itself, however, I would like to introduce to you, Mr. John Engquist, our Executive Chairman; Mr. Brad Barber, our Chief Executive Officer and Director; and Mr. John Engquist, our President and Chief Operating Officer. In addition with us today is Mr. Scott Bozzell, the company's Director of SEC Reporting and