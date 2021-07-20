Jul 20, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the H&E Equipment Services discussion on selling the sale -- on selling the Crane Business Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note today's event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Jeff Chastain, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



Jeffrey L. Chastain -



Thank you, Rocco, and welcome, everyone, to today's call hosted by the management of H&E Equipment Services. We will be discussing the company's decision to sell its crane business to Manitowoc Company, which was announced earlier today. Joining me this morning to discuss the transaction are John Engquist, Executive Chairman; Brad Barber, Chief Executive Officer; and Leslie Magee, Chief Financial Officer.



Before I turn the call over to Brad, I need to remind you that today's call contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements about our beliefs and expectations and statements containing words such as may, could, believe, expect, anticipate and similar expressions