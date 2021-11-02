Nov 02, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the H&E Equipment Services Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions), Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Jeff Chastain, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.
Jeffrey L. Chastain - H&E Equipment Services, Inc. - VP of IR
Thank you, Chuck, and welcome, everyone, to this review of third quarter 2021 results hosted by the management of H&E Equipment Services. We appreciate your interest in the company. A copy of the press release covering our third quarter results was issued this morning and can be found along with all supporting statements and schedules at the H&E website and at www.he-quipment.com. Our discussion this morning is accompanied by a slide presentation, which can also be found at the H&E website under the Investor Relations tab and Events presentations.
If you proceed to Slide 2, I'll introduce those who are joining me today,
Q3 2021 H&E Equipment Services Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 02, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...