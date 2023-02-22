Q4 2022 H&E Equipment Services Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 22, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to H&E Equipment Services Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) today's call is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Jeff Chastain, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Jeffrey L. Chastain - H&E Equipment Services, Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to a review of fourth quarter and full year 2022 results. We appreciate your participation on today's call and your continued interest in H&E equipment. A press release reporting our results was issued earlier today and can be found along with all supporting statements and schedules at the H&E website. www.he-equipment.com.



Our discussion this morning is accompanied by a slide presentation, which can also be found at the H&E website under the Investor Relations tab and Events and Presentations. Joining me today are Brad Barber, Chief Executive Officer; John Engquist, President and