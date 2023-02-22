Feb 22, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to H&E Equipment Services Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) today's call is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Jeff Chastain, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Jeffrey L. Chastain - H&E Equipment Services, Inc. - VP of IR
Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to a review of fourth quarter and full year 2022 results. We appreciate your participation on today's call and your continued interest in H&E equipment. A press release reporting our results was issued earlier today and can be found along with all supporting statements and schedules at the H&E website. www.he-equipment.com.
Our discussion this morning is accompanied by a slide presentation, which can also be found at the H&E website under the Investor Relations tab and Events and Presentations. Joining me today are Brad Barber, Chief Executive Officer; John Engquist, President and
Q4 2022 H&E Equipment Services Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 22, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...